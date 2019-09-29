Home

POWERED BY

Services
Hursen Funeral Home - Hillside-Westchester
4001 West Roosevelt Road
Hillside-Westchester, IL 60162
(708) 547-8200
Visitation
Tuesday, Oct. 1, 2019
11:00 AM - 12:00 PM
Hursen Funeral Home - Hillside-Westchester
4001 West Roosevelt Road
Hillside-Westchester, IL 60162
View Map
Funeral service
Tuesday, Oct. 1, 2019
12:00 PM
Hursen Funeral Home - Hillside-Westchester
4001 West Roosevelt Road
Hillside-Westchester, IL 60162
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for JoAnn Cerqua
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

JoAnn L. Cerqua

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
JoAnn L. Cerqua Obituary
JoAnn L. Cerqua, nee Martarano, age 93, beloved wife of the late William C. loving mother of Dennis (Susan) and David (Janet) Cerqua; dear grandmother of Valerie (Shawn) Newman, Stephanie (Adam) Olic, Melanie Cerqua, Robert Erickson, Michael (April) Bouchard and Christine Karavakis; great-grandmother of Alaina, Aiden, Addison, Justin, Tyler, Connor and Jake; fond sister of the late: Antoinette Lentini, Michael Minagro and Charles Martarano, sister-in-law of Frank (Barbara) Cerqua. Visitation Tuesday 11:00 a.m. until time of funeral service 12:00 Noon at HURSEN FUNERAL HOME & CREMATORY, SW corner of Mannheim & Roosevelt Roads, Hillside/Westchester. Interment Glen Oak Cemetery. Memorials to JourneyCare, Inc. of Barrington suggested. Funeral info: 800-562-0082 or www.hursen.com.
Published in a Chicago Tribune Media Group Publication on Sept. 29, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of JoAnn's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Hursen Funeral Home - Hillside-Westchester
Download Now