JoAnn L. Cerqua, nee Martarano, age 93, beloved wife of the late William C. loving mother of Dennis (Susan) and David (Janet) Cerqua; dear grandmother of Valerie (Shawn) Newman, Stephanie (Adam) Olic, Melanie Cerqua, Robert Erickson, Michael (April) Bouchard and Christine Karavakis; great-grandmother of Alaina, Aiden, Addison, Justin, Tyler, Connor and Jake; fond sister of the late: Antoinette Lentini, Michael Minagro and Charles Martarano, sister-in-law of Frank (Barbara) Cerqua. Visitation Tuesday 11:00 a.m. until time of funeral service 12:00 Noon at HURSEN FUNERAL HOME & CREMATORY, SW corner of Mannheim & Roosevelt Roads, Hillside/Westchester. Interment Glen Oak Cemetery. Memorials to JourneyCare, Inc. of Barrington suggested. Funeral info: 800-562-0082 or www.hursen.com.
Published in a Chicago Tribune Media Group Publication on Sept. 29, 2019