JoAnn Scragg Powers passed away August 31, 2019
JoAnn was born in Sharon Pennsylvania, January 24. 1934, to the late
Thomas and Elizabeth Scragg. She is survived by her husband of 61 years, James J. Powers, and their six children: Frank, James, Robert, Lisa( Blizinski), Thomas, and Matthew, and 14 grandchildren.
JoAnn received her undergraduate degree from Seton Hill College.
Greensburg, Pa., where she was awarded a fellowship to the University of Illinois in Bio-Chemistry. This is where she met her future husband.
Following graduation, JoAnn took a position with the University's Diary Science Department. Marriage took the young family to the Chicago area where she worked at Billings Hospital in cancer research. As their family grew, JoAnn spent more than 25 years deeply involved helping build the Aquatic Department at the Elmhurst YMCA.
Although Always an avid reader, she had many other special interests, including: attending the Lyric Opera, playing tennis, backpacking, swimming, and ballroom dance. Her most cherished memories were of her extensive domestic and international travels with family and friends.
JoAnn will always be remembered as one of the kindest and most empathic women has come into our lives.
Memorial visitation will be held Thursday from 4 to 8:00 P.M. at Yurs Funeral Home St. Charles. Memorial Services will be 10:30 A.M. Friday at St. Patrick Church 400 Cedar Street St. Charles.
For further information please call Yurs Funeral Home St. Charles. 630-584-0060 or www.yursfuneralhomes.com
Published in a Chicago Tribune Media Group Publication on Sept. 4, 2019