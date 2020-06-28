"When I'm no longer on this earth and I'm dwelling in the arms of God remember my bright blue eyes, my friendly smile, and my words so wise" -JoAnn Lesner
JoAnn T. Lesner nee Skupien, age 73; beloved wife of Harry; loving mother of Deborah (Timothy) Myszkowski, Jennifer (Chad) Ellegood, Harry, Jr. (Audrey) and Joseph (Marissa); cherished grandmother of Ava Pearl, Frances Rose and Luke Myszkowski, Phin Ellegood and William and Benjamin Lesner; dear sister of the late Janice Skupien; also nieces and nephews. Meeting for Memorial Mass Monday 9:30 A.M. at Holy Trinity Church, 111 S. Cass Avenue, Westmont. Interment Resurrection Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, donations to St. Jude Children's Research Hospital appreciated. Arrangements entrusted to Modell Funeral Home: (630) 852-3595 or www.modelldarien.com.
Published in Chicago Tribune on Jun. 28, 2020.