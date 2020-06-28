JoAnn T. Lesner
"When I'm no longer on this earth and I'm dwelling in the arms of God remember my bright blue eyes, my friendly smile, and my words so wise" -JoAnn Lesner



JoAnn T. Lesner nee Skupien, age 73; beloved wife of Harry; loving mother of Deborah (Timothy) Myszkowski, Jennifer (Chad) Ellegood, Harry, Jr. (Audrey) and Joseph (Marissa); cherished grandmother of Ava Pearl, Frances Rose and Luke Myszkowski, Phin Ellegood and William and Benjamin Lesner; dear sister of the late Janice Skupien; also nieces and nephews. Meeting for Memorial Mass Monday 9:30 A.M. at Holy Trinity Church, 111 S. Cass Avenue, Westmont. Interment Resurrection Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, donations to St. Jude Children's Research Hospital appreciated. Arrangements entrusted to Modell Funeral Home: (630) 852-3595 or www.modelldarien.com.


Published in Chicago Tribune on Jun. 28, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
JUN
29
Memorial Mass
09:30 AM
Holy Trinity Church
Funeral services provided by
Modell Funeral Home
7710 South Cass Avenue
Darien, IL 60561
(630) 852-3595
