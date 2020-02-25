|
|
Joanna Blazej, 74, of Chicago, IL, passed away on February 22, 2020. She will be missed dearly. Visitation will be held at Malec & Sons Funeral Home, 6000 N. Milwaukee Ave. Chicago, IL 60646 from 3 PM to 8 PM Wednesday, February 26. Mass of Christian Burial Thursday February 27, 10 AM at Saint Ladislaus Catholic Church, 3343 N. Long Ave. Chicago, IL 60641, Interment to follow at Maryhill Catholic Cemetery, Niles. For more information please call 773 774-4100 or visit www.malecandsonsfh.com.
Published in a Chicago Tribune Media Group Publication on Feb. 25, 2020