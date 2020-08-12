1/
Sister Joanna Brigan SSND
1932 - 2020
Sister Joanna Brigan, SSND, 87. Born in Chicago, Il. on December 16, 1932. Died on August 7, 2020 at Marian Village, Homer Glen, Il. Member of the School Sisters of Notre Dame for 67 years. Served in Wisconsin and Illinois in dietary service, food service, housekeeping and hospitality, and Minister of Prayer and Presence at Marian Village. Beloved daughter of the late John and Anna (nee Weissmann). Dear sister of the late Anna and the late John Brigan. Loving cousin and friend of many. Private interment at Holy Sepulchre Cemetery Alsip, Il. A Memorial Mass will be held at a later date. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to the SSND Retirement Fund 345 Belden Hill Rd., Wilton, CT. 06807 would be greatly appreciated. Arrangements entrusted to O'Donnell-Bartz-Schultz Funeral Home. For info (773) 233-0551 or sign guestbook at www.donnellanfuneralhome.com.



Published in Chicago Tribune on Aug. 12, 2020.
Funeral services provided by
O'Donnell-Bartz-Schultz Funeral Home, Ltd.
10525 South Western Avenue
Chicago, IL 60643
(773) 233-0551
