Joanna E. Burnet (nee Keiser), age 93 passed away on Friday, September 13, 2019. Beloved wife of the late David W. Burnet; loving mother of Jill Whalen, Susan (Maurice Givens) Burnet, Connie Burnet, John Burnet and Greg (Sue) Burnet; cherished grandmother of Sarah (David Gibson) Whalen. A strong believer in education, Joanna attended UNC- Chapel Hill and Harold Washington College, focusing on liberal arts and history. She was an active member of the PTA and served on the local school council of the Chicago High School for Agricultural Sciences. Joanna, who was a voracious reader, also enjoyed gardening and spending time with her Old English Sheepdogs, Buddy and Farley.
A graveside service will be held on Tuesday, September 17, 2019 at 11:00am at Mt. Greenwood Cemetery. Donations in Joanna's honor can be made to: The Greater Chicago Food Depository (www.chicagosfoodbank.org) or the Chicago Coalition for the Homeless (www.chicagohomeless.org). For more information 773-783-7700 or visit www.andrewjmcgann.com
Published in a Chicago Tribune Media Group Publication on Sept. 15, 2019