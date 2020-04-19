Home

Joanna Helen Sosnowski

Joanna Helen Sosnowski Obituary
(nee Lesniak), of Westmont and previously of LaGrange Park; widow of Richard Sosnowski; loving mother of David (Nicole), the late Michael, Maria Sosnowski (James Gurule) and Debra (Brian) Barrett; devoted grandmother of Morgan Sosnowski, Alden and Terren Gurule, Elena and Alexander Barrett; dear sister of Sylvia McElderry and the late Walter Lesniak, aunt to many. Services post-pandemic. Memorials to St. Francis Xavier Church in LaGrange or to LaGrange Park Friends of the Library appreciated. See full obituary at HJfunerals.com
Published in a Chicago Tribune Media Group Publication on Apr. 19, 2020
