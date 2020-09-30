Joanna Kasza passed away peacefully in her home on September 28, 2020. She is preceded in death by her husband John, her parents John & Allie B. Hall, her brothers Ollie James & Morton, and her sister Elizabeth. Loving mother to William (Patti), Tim (Glenda), Chris (Joyce), & John. Cherished grandmother to Cindy (Tim), Mary Jo (Ronnie), Jessica (Steve), William (Kim), Michael (Elaine), Ashley, & Brandi. Beloved sister of Hesikiah. Caring great grandmother and loving aunt to many. Visitation will be held Thursday, October 1 from 3-9 PM at Sax-Tiedemann Funeral Home in Franklin Park. Funeral Mass will be held Friday, October 2 at 10 AM at St. John Vianney in Northlake.





