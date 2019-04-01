Home

Kolbus-John V. May - Chicago
6857 West Higgins Avenue
Chicago, IL 60656
773-774-3232
Joanna Wirth
Joanna Wirth, nee Tarczon, Beloved wife of 64 years to the late Frank J.; loving mother of Frank (Linda) and Patricia; cherished grandmother of Paul (Sarah), Jennifer and Thomas; great-grandmother of Bryce and Frankie. Visitation, Tuesday, 4 to 8 p.m. Funeral Service, Wednesday, 11 a.m. at Kolbus-May Funeral Home 6857 W. Higgins Ave., Chicago. Interment Ridgewood Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, donations to would be appreciated. For information 773-774-3232 or www.kolbusmayfh.com
Published in a Chicago Tribune Media Group Publication on Apr. 1, 2019
