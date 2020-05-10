Joanne A. Lee
Joanne A. Lee (nee Savage), age 85 of Oak Park, IL.; dear wife of the late Robert Russell Lee; loving mother of twins Robert and Richard, the late David D.(Linda) and Daniel Lee; dear daughter of the late Charles and Hannah (née O'Brien) Savage; caring sister of the late Robert F. (Bernadine) Savage, the late Carol (James) Ferrone, the late Geraldine (John) Wedekind, and Mary Rita (late James) Mellett; devoted grandmother of Michelle (Phillip) Barreto, David R. (Karen) Lee, Heather Gibson, Danielle (Justin) Jeffrey, Samuel Bakos, Robert and Dominique Lee; blessed great grandmother of Natalie and Taylor Gibson, Olivia, Sophia and Juliette Barreto, Robert A. Lee, Jenelle, David J., and Mickey Lee, Anastasia and Alexandra Lee, and Ella Jeffrey; sister in law of the late Lorraine Lee and the late Gerald Lee; dearest aunt and great aunt of many nieces and nephews. Memorial and funeral services will be held at future date.



Published in Chicago Tribune on May 10, 2020.
May 10, 2020
May 10, 2020
Dear Lee Family --- Judy and I were so sorry to hear about Joanne and the health problems she had the last 3 or 4 months of her life. We know with the virus, it makes it even tougher say good_bye without a visitation. I will always remember Joanne as the leader of the pack ; she really was the mother of the Savage Family. I had't seen Joanne in about ten years, but we kept in touch with letters and birthday cards. The last time I saw her was at the Resurrection Reunion. She was with her friends Barb and Mary and having a great time. I will miss writing back and forth with her, but I will always have nothing but great memories of joyful times with her, especially when we were kids. Jack and Judy Marcoline
Jack Marcoline
Family
May 10, 2020
Offering our deepest condolences during this difficult time.
The Staff of Cumberland Chapels
