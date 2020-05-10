Joanne A. Lee (nee Savage), age 85 of Oak Park, IL.; dear wife of the late Robert Russell Lee; loving mother of twins Robert and Richard, the late David D.(Linda) and Daniel Lee; dear daughter of the late Charles and Hannah (née O'Brien) Savage; caring sister of the late Robert F. (Bernadine) Savage, the late Carol (James) Ferrone, the late Geraldine (John) Wedekind, and Mary Rita (late James) Mellett; devoted grandmother of Michelle (Phillip) Barreto, David R. (Karen) Lee, Heather Gibson, Danielle (Justin) Jeffrey, Samuel Bakos, Robert and Dominique Lee; blessed great grandmother of Natalie and Taylor Gibson, Olivia, Sophia and Juliette Barreto, Robert A. Lee, Jenelle, David J., and Mickey Lee, Anastasia and Alexandra Lee, and Ella Jeffrey; sister in law of the late Lorraine Lee and the late Gerald Lee; dearest aunt and great aunt of many nieces and nephews. Memorial and funeral services will be held at future date.







To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store