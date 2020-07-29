Joanne A. Moore, age 95; of Downers Grove, formerly of Franklin Park and Chicago, passed away on July 25, 2020, at her home in Downers Grove; beloved wife of the late Alfred H. Moore; loving mother of the late Jack; Bonnie (Robert), Terry (JoEllen), Brian (Judy) and Neil (Patti); cherished grandmother of 13 and great grandmother of 10; dear aunt to many nieces and nephews. She will be deeply missed. Visitation Friday, July 31st, 8:30 AM to 10:00 AM at Adams-Winterfield & Sullivan Funeral Home, 4343 Main Street (1 blk. So. of Ogden) Downers Grove to St. Mary of Gostyn Church, Mass 10:30 AM, Interment Private. Due to COVID, no flowers please. Arrangements by Adams-Winterfield & Sullivan Funeral Home. 630-968-1000 or www.adamswinterfieldsullivan.com