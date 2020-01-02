Home

Hallowell & James Funeral Home
301 75th Street
Downers Grove, IL 60516
(630) 964-6500
Visitation
Friday, Jan. 3, 2020
5:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Hallowell & James Funeral Home
301 75th Street
Downers Grove, IL 60516
Funeral service
Saturday, Jan. 4, 2020
10:00 AM
Hallowell & James Funeral Home
301 75th Street
Downers Grove, IL 60516
JOANNE BARBARA MANKIVSKY

Joanne Mankivsky, nee Carlson, 85, of Downers Grove, formerly of Western Springs for over 60 years. Beloved wife of Alex. Loving mother of Robert (Roberta) and William (Allison). Devoted grandmother of 5 and great-grandmother of 3. Visitation 5 to 8pm Fri., Jan. 3, 2020 at Hallowell & James Funeral Home, 301-75th St., Downers Grove where Funeral Service will be held at 10am on Sat., Jan. 4, 2020. A Memorial Service will be held at Oak Trace Senior Living, Downers Grove at a later date. Interment Fairmount Willow Hills Memorial Park, Willow Springs. Memorials to Salvation Army or Touched By An Animal appreciated. Funeral home phone 630/964-6500 or www.hjfunerals.com
Published in a Chicago Tribune Media Group Publication on Jan. 2, 2020
