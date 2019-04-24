|
|
Joanne C. Anderson (nee Friar) age 85, formerly of Roseland and Harvey. Beloved wife of the late Carl "Swede". Loving mother of Robert (Cyndi), Richard and the late William Anderson. Dear grandmother of Erik, Keith and Kevin. Great-grandmother of Remy Lou and Connor. Sister of Rose (the late Russ) Calabrese, Linda (Larry) Race, Lorraine (the late Ron) Woods and Debbie Washburn. Many nieces and nephews. Memorial visitation Friday 3pm until time of chapel service 7:30pm at RICHARD J MODELL FUNERAL HOME & CREMATION SERVICES, 12641 W. 143rd St., Homer Glen. Interment private. In lieu of flowers donations to Program appreciated. 708-301-3595
Published in a Chicago Tribune Media Group Publication on Apr. 24, 2019