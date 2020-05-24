Joanne C. Field
Joanne C. Field, longtime resident of Glenview, at rest May 15, 2020. Beloved wife of Victor. Loving mother of Laurie (Tony). Proud grandmother of Emma, Holden and Abby. Joanne was born in Norfolk VA and moved to Madison WI as a child. She lived in Madison until graduating from the University of Wisconsin with an MBA. She was employed as a statistician with the A.C. Nielsen Company in Chicago, until the birth of her daughter. Joanne was involved with various activities in the Village of Glenview and the Glenview Senior Center. She was also a member of the group that founded The Grove recreational park for the Village. Joanne also was an avid reader and loved to travel. A private memorial service has been held. Information 847-998-1020.



Published in Chicago Tribune from May 24 to May 28, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
