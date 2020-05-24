Joanne C. Field, longtime resident of Glenview, at rest May 15, 2020. Beloved wife of Victor. Loving mother of Laurie (Tony). Proud grandmother of Emma, Holden and Abby. Joanne was born in Norfolk VA and moved to Madison WI as a child. She lived in Madison until graduating from the University of Wisconsin with an MBA. She was employed as a statistician with the A.C. Nielsen Company in Chicago, until the birth of her daughter. Joanne was involved with various activities in the Village of Glenview and the Glenview Senior Center. She was also a member of the group that founded The Grove recreational park for the Village. Joanne also was an avid reader and loved to travel. A private memorial service has been held. Information 847-998-1020.