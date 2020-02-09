Home

Tews-Ryan Funeral Home
18230 S. Dixie Hwy.
Homewood, IL 60430
(708) 798-5300
Joanne Krop
Visitation
Monday, Feb. 10, 2020
8:30 AM - 11:15 AM
Tews-Ryan Funeral Home
18230 S. Dixie Hwy.
Homewood, IL 60430
Prayer Service
Monday, Feb. 10, 2020
11:15 AM
Tews-Ryan Funeral Home
18230 S. Dixie Hwy.
Homewood, IL 60430
Funeral Mass
Monday, Feb. 10, 2020
12:00 PM
Infant Jesus of Prague Church
Flossmoor, IL
Joanne C. Krop

Joanne C. Krop Obituary
Joanne C. Krop nee Leemans, late of Frankfort formerly of Flossmoor. Beloved wife of the late Honorable Robert Walter Krop. Loving mother of Kathleen (late Timothy) Judge, Walter (Lisa) Krop, Patricia (Richard) Glomb and Peter (Victoria) Krop. Devoted grandmother of Patrick and Christopher Judge, Robert and Thomas Krop, Taylor, Julia and Gabrielle Glomb and Timothy and Sean Krop. Preceded in death by her siblings Arthur (Beverly) Leemans and Patricia Leemans. Fond aunt of Carolyn (John) Sucic, Barbara (Merle) Nicks and Joseph Leemans. Joanne was a longtime, very active member of the Infant Jesus of Prague Parish and the Olympia Fields Country Club. A former board member of the Jennifer Fallick Cancer Support Center and the South Suburban Woman's League. Graduate of Aquinas High School and the Loyola University. Visitation will be held on Monday February 10, from 8:30 am until the time of prayers at 11:15 am at the Tews-Ryan Funeral Home 18230 Dixie Highway in Homewood. A Funeral Mass will be held at 12 noon at the Infant Jesus of Prague Church in Flossmoor. Entombment to follow at the Holy Sepulchre Cemetery in Alsip, IL. For additional information contact tews-ryanfh.com or 708-798-5300.
Published in a Chicago Tribune Media Group Publication on Feb. 9, 2020
