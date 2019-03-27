Home

Joanne Camille Carnaggio, nee Carioscia, age 100, longtime resident of Downers Grove. Beloved wife of the late Ross Carnaggio and the late Pasquale DiOrio; loving mother of Mary (the late John) Clark, and step-mother of Lorraine (John) Koller, Rita (Kenneth) O'Callaghan, the late Joyce (the late Anthony) Gelardi, and the late Natalie (the late Edward) Skwarlo; devoted grandmother of John R. Clark III and Julie Joanne Clark; preceded in death by 2 brothers and 4 sisters; aunt, great aunt, and great-great aunt of many.Funeral Mass Saturday, March 30, 9:30 AM at St. Odilo Catholic Church, 2244 East Ave, Berwyn, IL 60402. Interment Private. Memorials to St. Odilo Catholic Church, C/O Rev. Anthony Brankin, 2244 East Ave., Berwyn, IL 60402. Funeral Info: www.knollcrest.net or 630-932-1500.
Published in a Chicago Tribune Media Group Publication on Mar. 27, 2019
