Services
Kelley & Spalding Funeral Home - Highland Park
1787 Deerfield Road
Highland Park, IL 60035
(847) 831-4260
Visitation
Thursday, Sep. 19, 2019
4:00 PM - 9:00 PM
Kelley & Spalding Funeral Home - Highland Park
1787 Deerfield Road
Highland Park, IL 60035
View Map
Funeral service
Friday, Sep. 20, 2019
10:00 AM
Saints Peter and Paul Greek Orthodox Church,
1401 Wagner Road
Glenview, IL
View Map
Joanne Copetas Obituary
Joanne Copetas, nee Pazos, age 84, passed away on Monday, September 16, 2019. Beloved wife of the late John Copetas. Loving mother of George Copetas, Beth Boidanis, and Jim (Andrea) Copetas; devoted daughter of the late James and Pauline Pazos; proud grandmother of John and Paul Boidanis and Eleni and John Copetas. Dear sister of Angelike Schreder and Christine Papalekas. Fond aunt and great-aunt of many nieces and nephews and their families and devoted friend to the entire community. Visitation Thursday, September 19, 2019, from 4:00 pm – 8:00 pm at Kelley & Spalding Funeral Home, 1787 Deerfield Road, Highland Park. Family and friends will meet Friday morning, September 20, 2019, at Saints Peter and Paul Greek Orthodox Church, 1401 Wagner Road, Glenview, IL 60025 for Funeral Service at 10:00 am. Interment Memorial Park Cemetery. In lieu of flowers donations may be made to the Illinois Chapter, 8430 W. Bryn Mawr, Suite 800, Chicago, IL 60631. For information please call (847) 375-0095.
Published in a Chicago Tribune Media Group Publication on Sept. 18, 2019
