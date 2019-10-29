Home

Carbonara Funeral Home
1515 N 25th Ave
Melrose Park, IL 60160
(708) 343-6161
Visitation
Wednesday, Oct. 30, 2019
9:00 AM - 10:00 AM
Villa Scalabrini
480 N. Wolf Road
Northlake, IL
View Map
Funeral Mass
Wednesday, Oct. 30, 2019
10:00 AM
Villa Scalabrini
480 N. Wolf Road
Northlake, IL
View Map
Joanne D. Larry Obituary
Loving mother of Gail, Peggy (Rocky) DiFazio, and the late Suzanne (Doug) Elzinga; Fond grandmother of Mark (Becky) Holstein, Vicky (Greg) Poling, Heather Holstein, Dominic (Ashley) DiFazio, Trisha (Karen) DiFazio, Mike Liedke, Jim Frey, and Danny Liedke; Fond great grandmother of Gavin, Lexi Jo, Alyssa, Griffin Boot, Madison; Dear sister of Roberta (Kenneth) Paulson; Fond aunt of Andy (Ann) Paulson, Scott (Teri) Paulson, Gary (Susan) Paulson; Loving cousin of the late Dolores; Loving friend of many people. Visitation Wednesday 9:00 AM at Villa Scalabrini, 480 N. Wolf Road Northlake IL, until time of Mass. Mass 10 AM. Interment Eden Cemetery. In lieu of flowers donations to Villa Scalabrini unit C would be greatly appreciated. Please visit Joanne's tribute at Carbonarafuneralhome.net 708-343-6161
Published in a Chicago Tribune Media Group Publication on Oct. 29, 2019
