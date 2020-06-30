JOANNE E. MCDERMOTT
Joanne E. McDermott, 89, of LaGrange, formerly of Chicago. Beloved wife of the late Joseph Patrick. Loving mother of Mary Sue (late Joseph) Palazzolo, Laurel (Dr. Ronald) Potkul, Christopher (Martha) and John (Diane). Devoted grandmother of Joseph, Lauren and Michael (Lauren) Palazzolo, Keith, Ryan (Vanessa and Cole Potkul, Christopher, David and Joseph Patrick McDermott. Dear great-grandmother of James Palazzolo. Fond sister of the late Christopher "Bud" (late Gertrude) and the late Robert (late Jane) Bray and aunt of many. Visitation 5 to 7pm Wednesday, July 1, 2020 at Hallowell & James Funeral Home, 1025 W. 55th St., Countryside. Funeral Mass and Interment private. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions to Loretto Sisters (I.B.V.M.), Wheaton, IL appreciated. Member of St. Cletus Parish. Funeral home phone 708/352-6500 or www.hjfunerals.com



Published in Chicago Tribune on Jun. 30, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
JUL
1
Visitation
05:00 - 07:00 PM
Hallowell & James Funeral Home
Funeral services provided by
Hallowell & James Funeral Home
1025 West 55th Street
Countryside, IL 60525
(708) 352-6500
Order by phone: (866) 764-7853
