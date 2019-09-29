|
Joanne E. Powers, PhD. (nee Cohen), of Glenview, Illinois, formerly of Dune Acres, Indiana, who was raised in Quincy, Illinois passed away peacefully on September 17, 2019. She is survived by her brother, George Plaut (Phyllis) of Jacksonville, Florida, sister-in-law, Shirley Powers (Howard), brother- and sister-in-law, Francis and Jean Powers of Quincy, nieces and nephews, Michelle Bogart Pauly, Gregory Bogart, Elizabeth Plaut (the late Richard) Nadelson, Nicholas Pauly, Cristina Plaut (the late Kimson), Randall Powers, Sandra Kaye Patterson, Penny Terstriep, and many friends and professional colleagues. Her parents, Frank Cohen and Constance Plaut Cohen, husband, Howard Powers and sister, Agnes Bogart, predeceased her. She received a BA Degree from the University of Michigan, served as an officer in the military, then enrolled in the University of Chicago where she earned her MA and PhD in psychology and was a member of the American Psychological Association. A close colleague noted that Joanne was an admired leader in psychoanalysis in Chicago. She was widely sought out as a clinician and as a teacher because of her unique ability to be empathic and to quickly develop deep psychological understandings. When psychoanalytic training was closed to psychologists in the 1950s, Dr. Powers and a small group of psychologists established their own training seminars which evolved into the Chicago Center for Psychoanalysis and Psychotherapy, now a major psychoanalytic training center in Chicago. Dr. Powers also taught at the University of Chicago Department of Psychiatry and at the Illinois State Psychiatric Institute. Dr. Powers' clinical skills were matched by her deep human kindness, making her an outstanding role model for generations of trainees. Contributions can be made to Bright Futures Foundation, 2500 Indigo Lane, Glenview, IL 60026. Arrangements by Mitzvah Funeral Home, 630-MITZVAH 630-648-9824 or www.mitzvahfunerals.com
Published in a Chicago Tribune Media Group Publication on Sept. 29, 2019