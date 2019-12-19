|
Joanne F. Casey (nee Parfitt), age 85; Beloved wife of the late Clifford J. Casey Jr.; Loving mother of Cheryl (Vern) Lanenga, Richard Casey, Debbie (Bill) Gilbert, Clifford Casey III, Diane (Alan) Griffiths and Steven (Rhonda) Casey; Cherished grandmother of 10 and great grandmother of 5; Proud daughter of the late Claude and Anna Parfitt (nee Grant); Dear sister of Mary (the late Jack) Martin, the late Jack (the late Laura), Allen "Butch" (the late Martha) and Phil (the late Dorothy) Parfitt; Fond aunt to dozens of nieces and nephews. Visitation Friday 4 to 9 PM; Funeral Saturday 10:15 AM from the Blake-Lamb Funeral Home, 4727 W. 103rd St., to St. Linus Church for Mass at 11:00 AM; Interment Holy Sepulchre Cemetery. Please sign guest book at blakelamboaklawn.com, for info 708-636-1193.
Published in a Chicago Tribune Media Group Publication on Dec. 19, 2019