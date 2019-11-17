|
|
Joanne Frances Hoffman, nee Wilhelm, left this world on November 9, 2019. Beloved wife of the late Kurt P.; loving mother of Kurt (Julie), Matthew, and Kevin; and proud grandmother of Elizabeth and Paul. She was preceded in death by her parents Frank and Agnes; loving sister of the late Mary A. (Robert) Hayhurst, Janet Wojtczak, and Frank (Diana) Wilhelm; loving aunt and fond cousin of many.
Visitation on Monday November 18 from 9:00am until time of Memorial Service at 10:00 a.m. at St. Juliana Church, 7201 N. Oketo Ave, Chicago, Illinois. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to The Parkinson's Foundation.
Published in a Chicago Tribune Media Group Publication on Nov. 17, 2019