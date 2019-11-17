Home

St. Juliana Church
7201 N Oketo Ave
Chicago, IL 60631
Visitation
Monday, Nov. 18, 2019
9:00 AM - 10:00 AM
St. Juliana Church
7201 N. Oketo Ave
Chicago, IL
Memorial service
Monday, Nov. 18, 2019
10:00 AM
St. Juliana Church
7201 N. Oketo Ave
Chicago, IL
Joanne F. Hoffman

Joanne F. Hoffman Obituary
Joanne Frances Hoffman, nee Wilhelm, left this world on November 9, 2019. Beloved wife of the late Kurt P.; loving mother of Kurt (Julie), Matthew, and Kevin; and proud grandmother of Elizabeth and Paul. She was preceded in death by her parents Frank and Agnes; loving sister of the late Mary A. (Robert) Hayhurst, Janet Wojtczak, and Frank (Diana) Wilhelm; loving aunt and fond cousin of many.

Visitation on Monday November 18 from 9:00am until time of Memorial Service at 10:00 a.m. at St. Juliana Church, 7201 N. Oketo Ave, Chicago, Illinois. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to The Parkinson's Foundation.
Published in a Chicago Tribune Media Group Publication on Nov. 17, 2019
