Joanne F. Twomey, 78, of Prospect Heights. Beloved daughter of the late William and late Eileen (nee McCarthy) Twomey; Loving sister of the late Maurice (Rosemary) Twomey and late Donald Twomey; fond aunt of Maureen (Edward) LoBue, Kevin (Jane) Twomey, Kathleen (Raymond) Kasak, Michael (Heidi) Twomey, and Patrick (Patricia) Twomey; Great aunt of 12 great nieces and nephews and great great nieces and a nephew; dear sister in law of Rosemary Twomey and beloved cousins and friend to many. Visitation Thursday, April 4, 2019 from 3:00 PM until 8:00 PM at the Glueckert Funeral Home, Ltd., 1520 N. Arlington Heights Road, (4 blocks south of Palatine Road) Arlington Heights and Friday, April 5, 2019 at St. Alphonsus Liguori Catholic Church, 411 N. Wheeling Road, Wheeling, IL 60070 from 9:30 AM until the time of funeral Mass at 10:30 AM. Interment All Saints Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be given to Faith Formation at St. Alphonsus Liguori Parish or , 1140 W. Jackson Blvd., Chicago, IL 60607 . Funeral info. & condolences www.GlueckertFH.com or (847) 253-0168.
Published in a Chicago Tribune Media Group Publication from Apr. 2 to Apr. 3, 2019