Memorial Gathering
Sunday, Nov. 24, 2019
12:00 PM
Smith-Corcoran Funeral Home
185 E. Northwest Hwy.
Palatine, IL 60067
Memorial service
Sunday, Nov. 24, 2019
2:00 PM
Smith-Corcoran Funeral Home
185 E. Northwest Hwy.
Palatine, IL 60067
Joanne Fujii, 60, of Palatine. Dear daughter Mary and the late John Fujii. Adored sister of Elaine (Willard) Jarvis and Wesley (Susan) Fujii. Loving aunt of Nicole (Scott Wallace) Jarvis, Kelly (Erik) Neuens, Justin Fujii, Emily (Brian) McMahon, Griffin Fujii, and Zachary Fujii. Forever companion of Lizzie, her Sheltie. Cousin of Colleen and Kenneth Tsuji. Friend to many. Memorial Visitation Sunday, November 24, 12 PM, Smith-Corcoran Funeral Home, 185 E Northwest Highway, Palatine, until time of Memorial Service at 2 PM. Interment Private.
Published in a Chicago Tribune Media Group Publication on Nov. 20, 2019
