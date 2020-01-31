Home

POWERED BY

Services
Robert J. Sheehy & Sons Funeral Home
9000 West 151st St
Orland Park, IL 60462
(708) 857-7878
Visitation
Sunday, Feb. 2, 2020
2:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Robert J. Sheehy & Sons Funeral Home
9000 West 151st St
Orland Park, IL 60462
View Map
Funeral
Monday, Feb. 3, 2020
9:15 AM
Robert J. Sheehy & Sons Funeral Home
9000 West 151st St
Orland Park, IL 60462
View Map
Funeral service
Monday, Feb. 3, 2020
10:00 AM
St. Elizabeth Seton Church
Resources
More Obituaries for Joanne Kmiotek
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Joanne G. Kmiotek

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Joanne G. Kmiotek Obituary
Age 81. Cherished daughter of the late John and Anne (nee Putyra) Kmiotek. Loving sister of Bernadette (Ron) Rutkiewicz and the late Dorothy (late John) DeSalvo. Adored aunt of Jody (Nathan) Lutzka, John (Eileen) DeSalvo, and Joseph Rutkiewicz. Proud great-aunt of Emily, Nicholas, Kaitlyn, and Jack. Dear cousin of many. Visitation Sunday 2-8 p.m. Funeral Monday 9:15 a.m. from the Robert J. Sheehy & Sons Funeral Home, 9000 W. 151st Street, Orland Park, IL to St. Elizabeth Seton Church, Mass 10:00 a.m. Interment Resurrection Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, donations to Misericordia Home, 6300 N. Ridge Avenue, Chicago, IL 60660 would be appreciated. www.sheehyfh.com 708-857-7878
Published in a Chicago Tribune Media Group Publication on Jan. 31, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Joanne's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -