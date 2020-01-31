|
Age 81. Cherished daughter of the late John and Anne (nee Putyra) Kmiotek. Loving sister of Bernadette (Ron) Rutkiewicz and the late Dorothy (late John) DeSalvo. Adored aunt of Jody (Nathan) Lutzka, John (Eileen) DeSalvo, and Joseph Rutkiewicz. Proud great-aunt of Emily, Nicholas, Kaitlyn, and Jack. Dear cousin of many. Visitation Sunday 2-8 p.m. Funeral Monday 9:15 a.m. from the Robert J. Sheehy & Sons Funeral Home, 9000 W. 151st Street, Orland Park, IL to St. Elizabeth Seton Church, Mass 10:00 a.m. Interment Resurrection Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, donations to Misericordia Home, 6300 N. Ridge Avenue, Chicago, IL 60660 would be appreciated. www.sheehyfh.com 708-857-7878
