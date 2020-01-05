|
Joanne G. Lentzner, age 82, of Cary, passed away January 1, 2020 at her home. She was born January 1, 1938. Joanne is survived by her nephews: Robert (Julie) Hanebuth, David (Julie) Hanebuth; her niece Paula (Derek) Koomjohn as well as her great-nieces and nephews: Cannon, Kaylee, Erica, Bradley, Megan, Gretchen and Tanya. She is preceded in death by her siblings: Betty Hanebuth and William Lentzner. She was an active member of the Cary Senior Citizens Club.
Memorial visitation for Joanne will be held on January 11, 2020 from 2:00 PM until 5:00 PM at the Kahle-Moore Funeral Home, 403 Silver Lake Rd., Cary. Memorials would be appreciated to the American Diabetes Association.
For info: 847-639-3817 or kahlemoore.com
Published in a Chicago Tribune Media Group Publication on Jan. 5, 2020