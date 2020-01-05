Home

Kahle-Moore Funeral Home
403 Silver Lake Road
Cary, IL 60013
(847) 639-3817
Visitation
Saturday, Jan. 11, 2020
2:00 PM - 5:00 PM
Kahle-Moore Funeral Home
403 Silver Lake Road
Cary, IL 60013
Joanne G. Lentzner


1938 - 2020
Joanne G. Lentzner Obituary
Joanne G. Lentzner, age 82, of Cary, passed away January 1, 2020 at her home. She was born January 1, 1938. Joanne is survived by her nephews: Robert (Julie) Hanebuth, David (Julie) Hanebuth; her niece Paula (Derek) Koomjohn as well as her great-nieces and nephews: Cannon, Kaylee, Erica, Bradley, Megan, Gretchen and Tanya. She is preceded in death by her siblings: Betty Hanebuth and William Lentzner. She was an active member of the Cary Senior Citizens Club.

Memorial visitation for Joanne will be held on January 11, 2020 from 2:00 PM until 5:00 PM at the Kahle-Moore Funeral Home, 403 Silver Lake Rd., Cary. Memorials would be appreciated to the American Diabetes Association.

For info: 847-639-3817 or kahlemoore.com
Published in a Chicago Tribune Media Group Publication on Jan. 5, 2020
