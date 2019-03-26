Home

Joanne Jane Rodgers Obituary
Joanne Rodgers (nee Mechler), age 86, passed away on March 21, 2019. She waspreceded in death by her husbands, Bob McKenna, Don Winter and Jim Rodgers as well as her parents, Charlie and Elsie and all of her siblings. Joanne is survived by her children, Bob Winter (Jan), John "Jay" Winter (Jenn Elka) and Holly McHugh (Tim) and her grandchildren, Emily and Alexis Winter and Kieran and Tristan Molloy.Joanne was born and raised in the Garfield neighborhood of Pittsburgh. She was a gifted athlete who enjoyed sports, picnics, parties and dancing. She loved her family, St. Patrick's Day and the Steelers. She was our fun-loving "Dancing Queen".Donations may be made to the or the Cure Alzheimer's Fund.Arrangements entrusted to care of Damar-Kaminski Funeral Home & Crematorium, 7861 S. 88th Avenue, Justice, Illinois. 708-496-0200 or www.kaminskifamilyfuneralhomes.com
Published in a Chicago Tribune Media Group Publication on Mar. 26, 2019
