Joanne Kleinofen Murray, age 91, passed away peacefully March 10, 2020, at Lake Forest Hospital, one day short of her 92nd birthday.
She died, surrounded by her immediate family, of complications from Congestive Heart Failure.
Joanne was born March 11, 1928 in Evanston, IL to Walter and Aneta Kleinofen. She graduated from Evanston Township High School, and worked prior to marrying the love of her life, Donald Scott Murray on September 6th, 1952.
Joanne was first and foremost, a dedicated mother. She also worked at Lake Forest Country Day School as secretary to the Headmaster. She worked at LFCDS so that she could be home when her children needed her. She served on the board of directors for the Lake Forest Recreation Center.
Her love and passion, outside of her family, was the art of quilting. She enjoyed time spent with the Sew and Sew's, her quilting group. She spent many long hours crafting beautiful works of art, which she graciously gifted to her children, grandchildren, friends and charities.
Joanne will be remembered for her love of life, devotion to the First Presbyterian Church of Lake Forest, her warm smile and infectious laugh, and her ability to cook or bake almost anything.
Joanne is survived by her husband Donald Scott Murray, sister Lois Mengarelli, children Jean, Craig (Jenene), Andy (Janet), grandchildren Patrick (Stacey Robinson), Margaret (Adam Wolbert), Katelyn, and Conner.
She is loved and missed by her extended family, her quilting group, friends and family around the world. A celebration of Mom's extraordinary life will be planned for later this year.
Published in a Chicago Tribune Media Group Publication on Apr. 2, 2020