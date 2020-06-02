Joanne Loversky
Joanne Rynar Loversky passed away peacefully on May 23, 2020 in Barrington, Illinois. She was born August 3rd, 1934 in Lugerville, Wisconsin to John and Barbara Rynar.

Joanne was loved by many and was a star that shined a little brighter than the rest. She loved gathering people together and cooking fabulous meals. She loved a good chat over an equally good martini.

She was a good and faithful wife, mother, grandmother, sister, aunt and friend and we will miss her. Joanne is survived by her husband of 62 years, Donald, as well as her daughters, Elise Loversky and Jill Loversky Baloun and her husband Jim; her three much loved grandchildren; her grand-daughter, Lauren Baloun Krumholz , her husband Matt and their daughter, Joanne's precious great-granddaughter, Lily; her grandsons; Matthew and Luke Baloun; her sisters; Rita Rynar Warren and Carole Rynar Hoge and her husband Tom; her three sassy nieces Stephanie, Heather and Rebecca and her nephew Rob - she loved us all. That is our legacy.

Visitation will be from 9:30am-10:30am on Saturday, June 6th, 2020 at Heindl-Nimsgern Funeral Home, 304 N. Avon Ave. Phillips, WI 54555 Mass of Christian Burial will follow at 11:00am at St. Therese of Lisieux Catholic Church, 655 S. Lake Ave., Phillips, WI 54555 with burial to follow immediately at St. Patrick's Catholic Cemetery.

In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be sent to: St. Vincent DePaul Food Pantry, 135 S. Avon Ave. Phillips, WI 54555.


Published in Chicago Tribune on Jun. 2, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
JUN
6
Visitation
09:30 - 10:30 AM
Heindl Funeral Homes
JUN
6
Mass of Christian Burial
11:00 AM
St. Therese of Lisieux Catholic Church
JUN
6
Burial
St. Patrick's Catholic Cemetery
