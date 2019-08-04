Chicago Tribune Obituaries
Weinstein & Piser Funeral Home
111 Skokie Blvd
Wilmette, IL 60091
(847) 256-5700
Joanne Lowenthal, nee Scudella, 72. Beloved wife of the late Brian; caring stepmother of Lesli (David) Chenelle and Wendi Ewalt; treasured "catmom" of Jack; proud stepgrandmother of Nicole, Leslie, Alexi, and Todd; loving sister-in-law of Larry (Jan) Lowenthal and Gene (Linda) Lowenthal; will be missed by Noah, Sarah, John, and extended family and friends. A celebration of life will be held at a future date. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to PAWS, www.pawschicago.org, or the Humane Society, www.humanesociety.org. For info: 847-256-5700.
Published in a Chicago Tribune Media Group Publication on Aug. 4, 2019
