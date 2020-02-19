|
Joanne M. Boehm, 86, of Lincolnshire, passed away peacefully on February 15, 2020. Joanne was born in Libertyville in 1933. Upon completion of her Masters in Education at the University of Illinois, she dedicated 37 years as an early childhood educator in the Decatur and Lincolnwood school districts and as an administrator in Cicero. Joanne also authored a textbook for primary school children. She loved being with her friends whether travelling the world or just having a chat. She was a lifelong Cubs fan and particularly enjoyed a family outing at Wrigley Field in honor of her 75th birthday. Her greatest joy in life was her family, she was the ultimate Aunt. Joanne never forgot a birthday or special event and played a major role in the lives of all of her nieces, nephews, great-nieces and great-nephews. Joanne had that rare combination of a clever wit coupled with a kind heart and she will be dearly missed by family and friends.
Joanne is preceded in death by parents Otto and Alice Boehm, brother John (Jack), sister-in-law Joanne, and niece Nancy. Joanne is survived by brother George along with many nieces, nephews, great nieces, great nephews, a great-great nephew and her prince of a cat, Bentley, who remains in the family. She was adored by all.
Mass of Christian Burial will be 10 am Saturday February 22 at St. Patrick's Catholic Church, 991 S Waukegan Rd, Lake Forest where there will be a visitation beginning at 9 am. Interment Ascension Cemetery, Libertyville. In lieu of flowers, memorials to Misericordia, 6300 N Ridge Ave, Chicago, IL 60660 would be greatly appreciated. Funeral arrangements by McMurrough Funeral Chapel (847) 362-2626 & Libertyvillefuneralhome.com
