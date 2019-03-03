|
Joanne M. Byrne (nee Brongel), 84, of Clarendon Hills passed away February 28, 2019. Preceded in death by her darling husband of 50 years, Thomas. Loving mother of James (Lisa), Barbara (Thomas Behnke), Kathleen, Michael (Georgia), beloved grandmother of Patrick, David (Sarah), and Matthew (Araina) Byrne, Nicole Behnke and Jonathan Byrne, very special great-grandmother of Austin and Mary Grace Byrne. Treasured sister-in-law of John, David and Mary Byrne and adored by her caregiver Chi Chi. Funeral Monday, March 4, 2019 at 9am from Modell Funeral Home, 7710 S. Cass Ave, Darien, IL. Mass 10am. Internment at St. Adalbert Cemetery. Visitation Sunday, March 3, 2019 2-6pm. For info call 630-852-3595 or www.modelldarien.com. In lieu of flowers, donations to Love Christian Clearing House (www.love-cc.org) would be greatly appreciated. Joanne was a dedicated volunteer at Love for over 10 years.
Published in a Chicago Tribune Media Group Publication on Mar. 3, 2019