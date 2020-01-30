Home

Meadows Funeral Home
3615 Kirchoff Rd
Rolling Meadows, IL 60008
(847) 253-0224
Friday, Jan. 31, 2020
10:00 AM - 12:00 PM
Friday, Jan. 31, 2020
12:00 PM
Joanne M. Cook

Joanne M. Cook Obituary
Joanne M. Cook (nee McKelvy); beloved wife of the late William; dear mother of William (Maureen), Sharon (Donald) Hull, Cathy (John) Kostecki, Donna (John) Waits, Amy (Al Price) and Robert Cook; loving grandmother of 12; great-grandmother of many; fond sister of the late Jean Heininger, Beth Cook and Marion Woodruff; loving daughter of the late Josephine and Eugene McKelvy. Visitation Friday, 10 a.m. until time of service 11:30 am at the Meadows Funeral Home, 3615 Kirchoff, Rolling Meadows. In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made to The Geneva Foundation of Presbyterian Homes, 8707 Skokie Blvd, #400, Skokie, IL 60077. Info 847-253-0224 or www.Meadowsfh.com.
Published in a Chicago Tribune Media Group Publication on Jan. 30, 2020
