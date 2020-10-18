1/
Joanne M. Dasaky
1934 - 2020
Joanne M. Dasaky nee Mazurane, October 15, 2020. Age 86. Late of Glenwood, IL. Beloved wife of 60 years to the late Charles Dasaky. Dear mother of Roxanne Calliope Franklin nee Dasaky, the late Gus Nicholas Dasaky and the late John Charles Dasaky. Cherished YiaYia of Nicholas John Dasaky. Special mother of Marian McVicker and YiaYia to Kylee McVicker. Loving sister of the late Nick Mazurane. Sweetest "Jo Jo", "A.J." and "YiaYia" to nieces, nephews and friends. Lifelong member of the Greek Orthodox Faith. Avid artist, gardener, scholar and sports fan. Visitation at the Assumption Greek Orhthodox Church, 15625 S. Bell Road, Homer Glen, IL 60491 Tuesday, October 20th from 11:30 a.m. until the time of services at 12:30 p.m. Interment 2:30 p.m. at Abraham Lincoln National Cemetery. CDC Covid-19 recommendations will be followed at church and at cemetery. Arrangements by Tews-Ryan Funeral Home, www.tews-ryanfh.com or 708-798-5300.



Published in Chicago Tribune on Oct. 18, 2020.
