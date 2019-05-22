Joanne M. (Beeman) Ditty, a long-time resident of Grove City, Ohio, passed away peacefully on Saturday, April 27, 2019, in Fairborn, Ohio, a few weeks shy of her 86th birthday. The oldest daughter of Arthur and Marguerite (Batchelor) Beeman of Oak Park, Illinois, she married the late William M. Ditty, Sr., or Poppy, from McArthur, Ohio, on October 9, 1953, after he returned from serving in the U.S. Army during the Korean War and moved to Grove City, Ohio. Never too far from her camera, Joanne, or Memaw, loved taking photographs and generously sharing them with her family and friends. Joanne is survived by her three children William (Marianne) Ditty, Jr., Arthur (Cate) Beeman and Carolyn Braaksma, son-in-law Richard Hitchcock, five grandchildren Serena, Alexander, Olivia, Rachel and Emma, two sisters Florence (Pete) Blinn and Betty Onion, and numerous nieces and nephews. Services for Joanne and Bill will be held on Friday, October 4, 2019 at 1:00 PM at the Dayton National Cemetery. In lieu of flowers please make a donation in their names to the animal shelter of your choice. Arrangements in care of Belton-Stroup Funeral Home. Published in a Chicago Tribune Media Group Publication on May 22, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary