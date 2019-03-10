|
Joanne M. Lyczak. nee Schafer. Age 85. Called home to Jesus. Beloved Wife and Girlfriend of Raymond J. Lyczak. Loving Mother of Cathy (Ken) DiVincenzo, Judy Lyczak, and Kim (Mike) McNamee. Cherished Grandma of April (Jason) Pernat, Megan McNamee, Amy McNamee, Scott, Nick, Jenny DiVincenzo, Molly, and Great Grandmother of Jacob, Jaxson, and Mia Rose. Loving Sister of the late Rosemary (Tony) Schmalz. Visitation Monday from 6 PM until 9 PM at Skaja Terrace Funeral Home 7812 N. Milwaukee Ave. Niles, IL. Funeral Tuesday 9:15 AM to St. Isaac Jogues Church for a 10 AM Mass. Interment Maryhill Cemetery. Joanne was a longtime volunteer at St. Ladislaus Church. In lieu of flowers memorial contributions to Our Place of New Trier Township at ourplaceofnewtrier.org or Operation Smile at secure.operationsmile.org. Funeral Info. 847-966-7302 or www.skajafuneralhomes.com
Published in a Chicago Tribune Media Group Publication on Mar. 10, 2019