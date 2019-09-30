Chicago Tribune Obituaries
Palos-Gaidas Funeral Home
11028 Southwest Highway
Palos Hills, IL 60465
(708) 974-4410
Visitation
Friday, Oct. 4, 2019
3:00 PM - 9:00 PM
Palos-Gaidas Funeral Home
11028 Southwest Highway
Palos Hills, IL 60465
Funeral
Saturday, Oct. 5, 2019
8:45 AM
Palos-Gaidas Funeral Home
11028 Southwest Highway
Palos Hills, IL 60465
Funeral Mass
Saturday, Oct. 5, 2019
10:00 AM
Queen of Martyrs Church
Joanne M. McGrath Obituary
Joanne M. McGrath (nee Hughes) age 76. Beloved wife of the late Richard J. Devoted mother of Richard (Patricia) and Dana (Kevin) Veselsky. Loving grandmother of Ryan and Daniel McGrath, and Jakob and Zachary Veselsky. Dear sister of Maureen (the late John) Kristin, Kathleen Barton, Patricia (Richard) Bajarunas, Michael Barton and the late James (Judy) Hughes. Twenty years of service with St. James Hospital-Olympia Fields. Visitation Friday 3-9 PM at the Palos-Gaidas Funeral Home, 11028 Southwest Hwy. (7700W) Palos Hills. Funeral Saturday 8:45 AM from the funeral home to Queen of Martyrs Church for 10 AM Mass. Interment Holy Sepulchre Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, please make donations to ., 225 N. Michigan Ave., Floor 17, Chicago, IL 60601, . Express your thoughts and memories in the online Guest Book at www.palosgaidasfh.com (708) 974-4410
Published in a Chicago Tribune Media Group Publication on Sept. 30, 2019
