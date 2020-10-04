Dear Mary and Seán,

So very sorry for the loss of your dear Mom. I never met her, but was so impressed by your stories. I was stunned to learn from you that your Mom was still working and even commuting! It's no surprise you have such a good work ethic, a dedication to education, and a great sense of humor.

I am especially sorry for the extra burdens of losing your parents in quick succession and during Covid. I look forward to celebrating their amazing lives at a future date.

My only antidote to grief was gratitude. Prayers and peace.

Love,

Colleen

Colleen Musker

Friend