Joanne Marie Planek (nee Murphy), cherished wife of the late Charles "Chuck," will be missed immensely by her six children; Charles (Linda), Kathleen (George), Mary (Sean) Toohey, John (Mary), William (Kathleen), and Robert (Wendy); nineteen cherished grandchildren, Joannne (Andrew) Barkmeier, James Rolff, William (Allyson), Mary Jo Toohey, Charles, Emily, Elizabeth, Mary Kate, John (Isabel), Tom, Margaret, Kathleen, Annie, William, Ryan, Lilli, Maeve, Robert, and Caroline Planek; five wonderful great-grandchildren Amelia, Charlotte, Susanna, Mae Barkmeier, Conor Planek; brother-in-law Thomas Planek; and many dear nieces and nephews. Joanne was born on December 24, 1935 in Chicago and was one of 6 children. She graduated from Loyola University Chicago in 1970 with a B.S. in Education and continued her education throughout her career, ultimately earning her Ph.D. in Education in 1981. She was a talented and devoted student, receiving Loyola's outstanding student of the year award and serving as the president of Phi Delta Kappa, a professional organization for educators. Her 50+ year career in Catholic education began at St. Vincent Ferrer in 1970, where Joanne taught junior high school students. She then moved on to serve as the Principal at Blessed Agnes School beginning in 1974. Her career led her to become the Vice President at Sylvan Learning Systems Inc., where she built several on-site learning centers in academically struggling schools. Her strong work ethic endured throughout her lifetime, as she was still serving as the Affiliate Representative for Chicagoland Christian Schools for federal and state funding from 1999 to present. Joanne was an avid art collector, seasoned traveler, and renowned storyteller. Together with her many talents, Joanne had a vibrant personality, quick-witted sense of humor, and a generous heart. A mass will be scheduled at a later time to celebrate her life, and the life of her late husband, Charles. Interment Service 11 a.m. Monday October 5 at Queen of Heaven Cemetery. Memorials to St. Agnes of Bohemia (formerly Blessed Agnes) School Scholarship fund (givecentral.org/location/63/event/2189
) would be greatly appreciated. Funeral info: drechslerbrownwilliams.com
or 708-383-3191