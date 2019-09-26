|
|
Joanne M. Bader, 68, passed away on Sept. 24, 2019. A resident of Grayslake, IL, Joanne was born in Chicago to Joseph and Mary Lokay, who preceded her in death, on April 6, 1951. Beloved wife of James Bader for 44 years; loving mother of Patrick (Tresca), Eileen (Bruce), and Anthony; cherished grandmother of Samara, Eleanor, and Brendan; dear sister to Jeannette (Mike), Mary, Joe (Sue), Michele (deceased), and Jean (Dave). Joanne graduated valedictorian from Holy Child High School, received a B.S. in Physics from DePaul University, and M.A. in Teaching from National Louis University. She dedicated her professional life to teaching. A private celebration of life will be held on Sept. 28. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to the Kellogg Cancer Center.
Published in a Chicago Tribune Media Group Publication on Sept. 26, 2019