Joanne McCarthy, aka Joanne Mathieu, age 82, passed away on October 31, 2020 in Union City, CA. A Chicago native, Joanne was born on August 16, 1938 to Eugene and Julia (nee Broderick) McCarthy. Joanne graduated from St. Xavier College. She became a respected and loved English teacher to high school and college students with the majority of her teaching years in the CPS. At the age of 64, Joanne obtained her MA in Rhetoric. In the late 1970s Joanne became part owner of Mathieu Real Estate in Homewood, IL. Joanne was brilliant, beautiful with a tender spirit and a respect for people. Beloved mother, grandmother, daughter, sister, wife, aunt and friend she is survived by her children; John (Deborah), Mary and Laura Mathieu; grandchildren, Rachel (Jesse) Sanchez, Amber and Michael Mathieu; darling great-granddaughter, Raven Sanchez; her loving sisters in heart; Jeanne (the late Leon) Long, Marge (Terrence) Baker and Mary (Harold) Kern; many nieces, nephews, and friends. She is preceded in death by her life's love, William "Bill" Mathieu, her parents and all her siblings.
A memorial services will be held at 1:30 p.m. PST on November 23rd, (3:30 p.m. CST) and broadcast via https://viewlogies.net/fremont/rXJ88361l
.
Please contact family for password information.
In lieu of flowers, please donate in Joanne's memory to the Alzheimer's Association https://www.alz.org/
(800)272-3900