My mother was one of the smartest, kindest people I've ever known. A feminist, a teacher in every aspect of life. She was a giving, caring, beautiful woman with the voice of an angel. She loved words, logic and reason. Her family meant more to her than anything else. She instilled a sense of well-being in me for which I will always be grateful. Alzheimer's ravaged her but till the end, kindness, music and poetry stayed with her. I miss her dearly

Mary Beth

Daughter