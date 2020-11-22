1/1
Joanne McCarthy
1938 - 2020
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Joanne's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Joanne McCarthy, aka Joanne Mathieu, age 82, passed away on October 31, 2020 in Union City, CA. A Chicago native, Joanne was born on August 16, 1938 to Eugene and Julia (nee Broderick) McCarthy. Joanne graduated from St. Xavier College. She became a respected and loved English teacher to high school and college students with the majority of her teaching years in the CPS. At the age of 64, Joanne obtained her MA in Rhetoric. In the late 1970s Joanne became part owner of Mathieu Real Estate in Homewood, IL. Joanne was brilliant, beautiful with a tender spirit and a respect for people. Beloved mother, grandmother, daughter, sister, wife, aunt and friend she is survived by her children; John (Deborah), Mary and Laura Mathieu; grandchildren, Rachel (Jesse) Sanchez, Amber and Michael Mathieu; darling great-granddaughter, Raven Sanchez; her loving sisters in heart; Jeanne (the late Leon) Long, Marge (Terrence) Baker and Mary (Harold) Kern; many nieces, nephews, and friends. She is preceded in death by her life's love, William "Bill" Mathieu, her parents and all her siblings.

A memorial services will be held at 1:30 p.m. PST on November 23rd, (3:30 p.m. CST) and broadcast via https://viewlogies.net/fremont/rXJ88361l.

Please contact family for password information.

In lieu of flowers, please donate in Joanne's memory to the Alzheimer's Association https://www.alz.org/ (800)272-3900


To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Chicago Tribune on Nov. 22, 2020.
MAKE A DONATION
Please consider a donation, as requested by the family.
Memories & Condolences

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

1 entry
November 21, 2020
My mother was one of the smartest, kindest people I've ever known. A feminist, a teacher in every aspect of life. She was a giving, caring, beautiful woman with the voice of an angel. She loved words, logic and reason. Her family meant more to her than anything else. She instilled a sense of well-being in me for which I will always be grateful. Alzheimer's ravaged her but till the end, kindness, music and poetry stayed with her. I miss her dearly
Mary Beth
Daughter
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved