Joanne Rector, age 87, of Sunrise of Park Ridge. Beloved husband to the late William C. Rector. Dear daughter to the late Sylvester and Marie nee O'Brien Phillips. Loving sister to the late James S. (Beverly) Phillips. Aunt to Janeen (Rex) Phillips Savage, James (Carol Wang) Phillips, Tom (Emily) Phillips, and Daniel Phillips. Cousin to Mary Ellen Phillips, Luanne Phillips Peterson, and Margaret Phillips Kenney.
Info: www.donnellanfuneral.com or (847)675-1990.
Published in a Chicago Tribune Media Group Publication on Aug. 18, 2019