Chicago Tribune Obituaries
|
Home

POWERED BY

Services
Donnellan Family Funeral Services
10045 SKOKIE BLVD.
Skokie, IL 60077
(847) 675-1990
For more information about
Joanne Rector
View Funeral Home Obituary
Resources
More Obituaries for Joanne Rector
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Joanne Rector

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Joanne Rector Obituary
Joanne Rector, age 87, of Sunrise of Park Ridge. Beloved husband to the late William C. Rector. Dear daughter to the late Sylvester and Marie nee O'Brien Phillips. Loving sister to the late James S. (Beverly) Phillips. Aunt to Janeen (Rex) Phillips Savage, James (Carol Wang) Phillips, Tom (Emily) Phillips, and Daniel Phillips. Cousin to Mary Ellen Phillips, Luanne Phillips Peterson, and Margaret Phillips Kenney.

Info: www.donnellanfuneral.com or (847)675-1990.
Published in a Chicago Tribune Media Group Publication on Aug. 18, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Joanne's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Donnellan Family Funeral Services
Download Now