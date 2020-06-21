My mother was a remarkably intelligent, beautiful, generous, empathic, religious and loving woman. May her memory be eternal. The family is planning a traditional, orthodox, 40 day memorial service, to take place on Friday, July 3, 2020. Given the state of flux we find ourselves in, I am not in a position to give further details at this time. Please contact my law office at (815) 741-9400, for further information as the date draws nearer. Thank you all for your prayers on behalf of my mother's immortal soul, as well as for your outpouring of heartfelt condolences extended to our family during this most difficult time. -- Stephen T. Saporta.

Stephen T. Saporta

Son