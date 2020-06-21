Joanne Saporta
1934 - 2020
Send Flowers
Share
Share
Share Joanne's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Died, May 24, 2020, Elmhurst, Illinois. Joanne Saporta, the first beloved daughter born to Stephen and Dorothy Kotsiakos on January 15, 1934, was a loving sister to Christine (deceased).

Mrs. Saporta is survived by three sons, Stephen, John and Victor, and is also survived by her granddaughter, Zoe.

A philanthropist and artist, Mrs. Saporta founded Refuge, Inc., Chicago's first not-for-profit organization dedicated to establishing a place where asymptomatic persons infected with the human immunodeficiency virus could meet in fellowship and safety. A devoutly religious woman of the Greek Orthodox Faith, Mrs. Saporta was a steward of Assumption Panagia Greek Orthodox Church of Chicago, as well as a member of Holy Apostles Greek Orthodox Church of Westchester and St. Demetrios Greek Orthodox Church of Elmhurst, Illinois.

Mrs. Saporta volunteered her time and considerable talent as an effective fundraiser, as well as her own private capital to a number of charitable organizations, including, without limitation: The Jewish United Fund, The Howard Brown Health Center, Chicago House and Test Positive Aware Network. Mrs. Saporta was a patron of the arts, and together with her beloved husband David, was a sustaining member of The Art Institute of Chicago, a contributor to both The Lyric Opera of Chicago and the Chicago Symphony Orchestra, as well as a member of the Elmhurst Art Guild.

A private, traditional, graveside service was officiated by Reverend Dr. Peter J. Spiro, Proestamenos of Assumption Panagia Greek Orthodox Church of Chicago, on Saturday, May 30, 2020, at Elmwood Cemetery, River Grove, Illinois. The family expresses its deep gratitude to Father Spiro for his decades long service to our family and to the Panagia Parish. The family also thanks Eugene Gerardi and Peter Talso of Gerardi Funeral Home, Frankfort, Illinois, who provided extraordinarily professional and personal service, comfort and guidance.

In lieu of flowers, the family requests that contributions in memory of Mrs. Saporta be made directly to Assumption Panagia Greek Orthodox Church, 601 S. Central Avenue, Chicago, Illinois 60644; (773) 626-3114; https://www.assumptionchicago.org/contact-us/.


To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Chicago Tribune on Jun. 21, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Gerardi Funeral Home
9501 W. Lincoln Hwy.
Frankfort, IL 60423
(815) 469-2144
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

1 entry
June 19, 2020
My mother was a remarkably intelligent, beautiful, generous, empathic, religious and loving woman. May her memory be eternal. The family is planning a traditional, orthodox, 40 day memorial service, to take place on Friday, July 3, 2020. Given the state of flux we find ourselves in, I am not in a position to give further details at this time. Please contact my law office at (815) 741-9400, for further information as the date draws nearer. Thank you all for your prayers on behalf of my mother's immortal soul, as well as for your outpouring of heartfelt condolences extended to our family during this most difficult time. -- Stephen T. Saporta.
Stephen T. Saporta
Son
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved