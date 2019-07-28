Home

POWERED BY

Services
North Park Covenant Church
5250 N Christiana Ave
Chicago, IL 60625
Memorial service
Tuesday, Jul. 30, 2019
7:00 PM
North Park Covenant Church
5250 N. Christiana Ave
Chicago, IL
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Joanne Soderstrom
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Joanne Soderstrom

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Joanne Soderstrom Obituary
Joanne Soderstrom, nee Young, age 75, of Chicago, passed away July 24, 2019. Beloved daughter of Lawrence and Arnhild Young; cherished wife of Melvin Soderstrom; devoted mother to Kristen (David) Starr, Karl (Michelle) Clifton-Soderstrom and Anne Soderstrom (Lon Rork); loving grandmother to David, Jonathan and Matthew Starr, Hannah and Johannes Clifton-Soderstrom and Katherine and Abigail Rork. Joanne was a committed member to Trinity Covenant Church in her youth and North Park Covenant Church in adulthood. She taught in the Chicago Public Schools for over 25 years. Memorial service will be held Tuesday, July 30th at 7:00 pm at North Park Covenant Church, 5250 N. Christiana Ave, Chicago. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to North Park Covenant Church or to the Soderstrom Scholarship Fund at North Park University.
Published in a Chicago Tribune Media Group Publication on July 28, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Joanne's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.