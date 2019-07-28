|
|
Joanne Soderstrom, nee Young, age 75, of Chicago, passed away July 24, 2019. Beloved daughter of Lawrence and Arnhild Young; cherished wife of Melvin Soderstrom; devoted mother to Kristen (David) Starr, Karl (Michelle) Clifton-Soderstrom and Anne Soderstrom (Lon Rork); loving grandmother to David, Jonathan and Matthew Starr, Hannah and Johannes Clifton-Soderstrom and Katherine and Abigail Rork. Joanne was a committed member to Trinity Covenant Church in her youth and North Park Covenant Church in adulthood. She taught in the Chicago Public Schools for over 25 years. Memorial service will be held Tuesday, July 30th at 7:00 pm at North Park Covenant Church, 5250 N. Christiana Ave, Chicago. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to North Park Covenant Church or to the Soderstrom Scholarship Fund at North Park University.
Published in a Chicago Tribune Media Group Publication on July 28, 2019