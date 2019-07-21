Age 103, a resident of Orland Park, passed away on Tuesday, July 16, 2019.



Joanne was born in Chicago, IL on May 17, 1916 to the late Joseph and Rose Jallits (Horwath). Beloved wife of the late John Hunter; loving mother of Joanne (late Irwin) Eaton, (late) Nancy (late James) Didion, (late) Roseann (Wolfgang) Walke; cherished grandmother of Sean (Lisa) Didion, Wilhelm Walke, Erika (Gerald) Delaney, Cari Didion, Heidi (Justin) Leerkamp, and Jami (Scott) Demuth and great-grandmother of Gavin, Jonathon, Liam, Bryn, and Abigail Didion Jones; Michaela, Karina, and Nora Delaney; Riley, Andrew, Colin, and Mairead Didion; Ronin, Reid, and Isabella Demuth; and Eleanor and Johanna Leerkamp; also survived by her dear sister-in-law Katherine Jallits. She was preceded in death by her siblings Rose (late Daniel) Leahy and Joseph Jallits. Joanne was a member of



Young at Heart Club at St. Mary Catholic Church in Mokena. She enjoyed traveling and spending time with her family, especially her grandchildren. The family will receive friends at St. Mary Catholic Church, 19515 S. 115 th Ave., Mokena, IL 60448 on Monday, July 22, 2019 from 9:00 AM until time of Mass at 10:00 AM. Interment St. Mary Cemetery, Evergreen Park, IL. In lieu of flowers, Mass's in her name at St. Mary Church would be appreciated. Funeral arrangements entrusted to Kurtz Memorial Chapel, New Lenox, IL. Info www.kurtzmemorialchapel.com or 815-485-3700. Published in a Chicago Tribune Media Group Publication on July 21, 2019