Joanne V. Biga, age 67, of Woodridge, passed away September 12, 2020. Beloved wife of Ronald Krusinowski. Cherished daughter of the late Walter, Sr. and the late Mary Biga. Loving sister of Kathleen Biga and Walter (Esther) Biga, Jr. Devoted aunt of Matthew (Lisa) Biga, Colleen (John) Smith, Pamela (Richard) MacKinnon, Timothy (Betty) Stearman, Dale (Sarah) Stearman, Keith (Genvieve) Stearman, Lisa (Tod) Edge and Robert Krusinowski. Dear great aunt and great great aunt to many. Services and interment will be private. Arrangements entrusted to Hallowell & James Funeral Home 630-964-6500. Online guestbook at hjfunerals.com