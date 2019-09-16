|
|
Joanne Wain, 68 of Delavan, WI and formerly of Lake Como, passed away on Friday, September 13th, 2019 at Burlington Memorial Hospital. Joanne was born March 14th, 1951 in Chicago, IL to the late John and Dolores (Miller) DeStefano. United in Marriage to the late Terrance K. Wain Sr. on May 3, 1969 in Chicago, IL. Joanne has been a resident of the Lake Geneva area for over 47 years. Survived by her daughters Brenda (Lester)Warrenburg, Dolores (Matt) Ebbert, Debora Ghiselli and her son Terrance Jr (Dawn) Wain. Sister of Catherine Maloney. Grandma to her Grandbabies Chris, Jeff, Tonya, Billy, Joy, Eric, Vinnie, Amy, Ronald (RP), Patti, Allie Mae, Ryan, Kira, Jake, Gabie, Lance, Gavin and Dalton. Also survived by 12 great-grandbabies, 1 great-grandbaby on the way, 1 great grand fur baby, plus the countless number of adopted kids and grandbabies over the years, nieces, nephews, other relatives and many friends. Preceded in death by her parents, husband, Sister Helen DeStefano. Visitation will be held at the Steinke-Lazarczyk Family Funeral Home (515 Center Street, Lake Geneva) on Wednesday, September 18th, 2019 from 4-8 pm with funeral service at 7pm with Pastor Bob Kamps Officiating. Steinke-Lazarczyk Family Funeral Home and Cremation Services of Lake Geneva, WI is proudly serving the family.
Published in a Chicago Tribune Media Group Publication on Sept. 16, 2019