Phoenix Memorial Park and Mortuary
200 West Beardsley Road
Phoenix, AZ 85027
(623) 434-7000
Funeral service
Saturday, Oct. 12, 2019
3:00 PM - 4:00 PM
Joaquin Razo Obituary
Joaquin Razo- 96, of Phoenix, AZ passed away on October 4, 2019. His life companion Maria Razo of 69 years. 7 children- Joseph (daughter in law Debbie), Delores Razo, Guadalupe (son in law Jose), Arthur Razo, Jorge (daughter in law Sylvia), Carolina (son in law Manny), Sonia (son in law Marcelo), 10 grandchildren, 10 great grandchildren. Funeral Service provided by Dignity Memorial, 200 West Beardsley Rd, Phoenix, AZ October 12, 2019 3:00pm-4:00pm.
Published in a Chicago Tribune Media Group Publication on Oct. 12, 2019
