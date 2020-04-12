|
It is with great sadness that we announce the passing of Jocelyn Diane Pinkerton.
Born January 6, 1956, to Warren and Mary Lehman in Chicago, IL. Died April 2, 2020, at the home of her sister, Naomi, in Chicago.
Having courageously faced a grim cancer diagnosis, Jocelyn concluded her earthly journey at the ripe age of 64. Her passing came in a manner not unlike the way she preferred to live: surrounded by family, food, and laughter. She is mourned by family, friends, colleagues, students and countless others who have been nourished by her love, her wit and her perfectly baked wisdom, leavened through many hard-learned lessons in life. Further, her spectacular stories and irreverent humor will live on in those she is survived by.
Our Jocelyn poured herself into life with an energy and imagination that was hard to keep up with and even more difficult to catalog. Her life was a series of adventures set against the backdrop of running a household and raising five children. She was a force of nature, bravely reinventing her roles in each act of her story as a successful entrepreneur, live storytelling performer, and counselor. In her 40's, she went to college and graduated from Northeastern Illinois University and earned a degree in Secondary Education. She taught English for Chicago Public Schools and loved her time as a faculty advisor for the student newspaper, her primary goal was to publish a worthy product without getting fired. She often referred to her teaching methods as unorthodox as she fought for her students within a system she found chaotic and ineffective. Jocelyn finished the last several years of her journey teaching at Simeon High School in Chicago, but along the way she did and was so much more. She was a world traveler having spent time in Egypt, Bali, Europe, Beijing, and spent a year living and teaching in central Mexico. She wifed, mothered, grandmothered, sistered, familied, counseled, taught, entertained, baked and loved fiercely with a unique joie de vivre and humor in a way that deeply lessens the color of the world around her in the wake of her absence.
Jocelyn was preceded in death by her father Warren Winfred Lehman, her mother Mary Ann Lehman, her brother Jared Lehman, her beloved husband, Thomas Pinkerton, and daughter Lillian (Mihai) Partac. She is survived by her children, Zachary (Dorcas) Lehman, Claire (Rodrigo) De La Rosa, Gilchrist Pinkerton, Isabel (Dexter) Torres, her siblings; Rachel (Joseph) Groessel, Charles (Roseanne) Lehman, Benjamin Lehman, Naomi (Michael) Czyscon, Sebastian (Carrie) Lehman, and Asaph (Mariah) Lehman and her adoring grandchildren; Arlo, Oliver, Elisaria, Amelia, and her step-mother Patricia Lehman.
Her family will hold a memorial service at a time and location to be determined when we are able to gather closer than six feet away from each other.
