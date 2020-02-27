Home

Yurs Funeral Home of Geneva
1771 W. State Street Geneva
Geneva, IL 60134
630-232-7337
Visitation
Friday, Feb. 28, 2020
3:30 PM - 8:00 PM
Yurs Funeral Home of Geneva
1771 W. State Street Geneva
Geneva, IL 60134
Visitation
Saturday, Feb. 29, 2020
10:00 AM - 11:00 AM
United Methodist Church of Geneva
211 Hamilton
Geneva, IL
Service
Saturday, Feb. 29, 2020
11:00 AM
United Methodist Church of Geneva(UMC)
211 Hamilton
Geneva, IL
Jodi Lynn Borger

Jodi Lynn Borger Obituary
Jodi Borger, 52, of Batavia, IL passed away suddenly on February 25, 2020 enveloped in the love of her family.

Visitation is at Yurs Funeral Home, 1771 W. State St., Geneva, IL on Friday, February 28 from 3:30-8:00 pm. A service will be held on Saturday, February 29 at 11:00 am at United Methodist Church of Geneva(UMC), 211 Hamilton, Geneva, preceded by a brief visitation time starting at 10:00 am.

In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to Heifer International, 1 World Avenue, Little Rock, AR 72702, or the Youth Program at UMC in Geneva. For more information please call 630-232-7337 or visit www.yursfuneralhomes.com to leave an online condolence.
Published in a Chicago Tribune Media Group Publication on Feb. 27, 2020
