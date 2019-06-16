Egan , Joe Joe Egan of The Hills, TX passed away peacefully at home surrounded by family on June 9, 2019 at the age of 89. He was born in Chicago, IL on March 11, 1930 to Martin and Anna (Broderick) Egan.



Joe was preceded in death by his parents and his wife of 56 years, Sally (Hartig). Joe is survived by his son, Joseph of Naperville, IL, his wife Felicia and their sons Mark and Andrew; son, Bob of Boise ID; son, Rich of Austin, TX, his wife Shannon and their sons Miller and Garrett; sister, Loretta Murray of Wyoming, OH; brother, Robert Egan of Chicago; dear friend, Barbara Hinds of Lakeway, TX; brother-in-law, Jack Hartig of Palos Heights, IL; brother-in-law, Joe March of Homer Glenn, IL; and numerous nieces and nephews.



Joe grew up on the south side of Chicago and graduated from Leo High School in 1948 and Illinois Institute of Technology in 1952 with a degree in civil engineering. He began his career at Amoco Oil's Whiting, IN refinery in 1952, met his future wife Sally in 1954, and married her in 1956. Joe and Sally were married 56 years until Sally passed away in 2012. The family lived in Dolton, IL, Independence, MO, Houston, TX, Williamsburg, VA, Naperville, IL, and The Hills over the years. Joe retired from Amoco Oil in 1990 after serving as the plant manager at the Whiting refinery.



Joe volunteered at an Alzheimer's and dementia program at Emmaus Catholic Parish. To honor Joe, in lieu of flowers the family requests sending donations via check to Emmaus Catholic Parish (1718 Lohmans Crossing in Lakeway, TX 78734) and including "Bright Horizons" on the memo line.



Arrangements by Weed-Corley-Fish Lake Travis – (512) 263-1511.







Sign Guestbook at chicagotribune.com/obituaries Published in a Chicago Tribune Media Group Publication on June 16, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary